I have reunited West Ankole Diocese - Bishop Twinomujuni

Bishop Johnson Twinomujuni of West Ankole has said he is on the right path to realise his vision of creating a united diocese.

He was elected the forth bishop of the diocese on April 20, 2017 after his predecessor Yonah Katoneene retired in October 2016.

“The five years of our ministry have been years of grace and fruitfulness despite a number of challenges. I was consecrated amid turmoil and uncertainties. The diocese has faced and was going through turbulence, but it’s good God has graciously enabled us to move on,” Bishop Twinomujuni told Daily Monitor in an interview last week.

He said since his enthronement, many Christians have supported him and God’s mission, which has since brought stability and growth in the diocese.

“Under the Holy Spirit’s guidance and enabling, we have seen relative unity and sanity. Our theme “Love that unites” has led us saintly well. We are now moving and working together. I am very thankful to the diocesan secretariat, the Archdeacons (Generals), all the vicars, curates and lay readers for the great work they continue to do,” he said.

According to the bishop, many Christians have been healed emotionally and have shunned vices that divide them.

Bishop Twinomujuni has been able to create a strong financial base, promote better health for Christians, good service conditions for staff, and improve performance of diocese churches and schools.

“These are what led us to come up with our vision (A united, Christ-centered and holistically empowered diocese); theme (love that unites); and core values (faith, love, integrity, teamwork, and unity),” he said.

Bishop Twinomujuni added that they have been able to strengthen the financial monitoring and accountability department by establishing the internal audit office and facilitating parishes with financial tools.

“We have grown the Jubilee Sacco from Shs4.2 billion in 2017 to now Shs9b. We started branches at Kabwohe, Kashenshero, and Ndekye. We have also established collection centres at Bihanga and Kitagata, and introduced mobile banking,” he said.

Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, the senior presidential adviser on public relations, told Daily Monitor that the diocese has stabilised because of the bishop’s preachings that have consoled many hearts despite of different religions in the area.

“He is one of the most powerful preachers. He is accurate, his great sermons have brought many into the fold of the Lord,” Ms Karooro said.

She added: “I remember he was invited to the national prayer breakfast as the preacher and the theme he chose was ‘what would Uganda have missed if you were not there’ a very pertinent question to everyone in whatever walk of life.”

Ms Karooro said despite small pockets of disharmony in the diocese, the bishop has put in place mechanisms of conflict resolution.