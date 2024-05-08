What awaits new LDC director Tibihikirra

The Law Development Centre (LDC) has appointed Dr Pamela Tibihikirra-Kalyegira as their new director.

Justice Paul Kahaibale Mugamba, the chairperson of the LDC Management Committee, made the announcement yesterday.

“I am thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr Pamela Tibihikirra as director, of the Law Development Center. She succeeds Mr Frank Nigei Othembi, whose tenure as director ended in April 2024 after 12 years of committed and impeccable service,” Justice Mugamba announced.

Dr Tibihikirra inherits a bitter-sweet legacy of the previous leadership and is poised to face the recurrent challenges that have faced the institution, from high failure rate to examination practice.

The President of Uganda Law Society, Mr Bernard Oundo, congratulated the outgoing director, Mr Othembi for contributing to the development of legal education despite the challenging environment.

“I believe that her priorities should be the following; enhancing the quality of curriculum delivery, especially in light of the increased numbers at LDC and the decentralisation policy that has been adopted, strengthening human capital, enhancing the complaints handling mechanism, and strengthening the corporate image and reputation,” Mr Oundo said.

Former Uganda Law Society and member of the LDC Management Committee, Mr Simon Peter Kinobe, tasked the new director to manage the huge numbers of law students at the institution.

“The new director will have to tackle the issue of massive numbers of lawyers admitted for the diploma and the inability to accommodate them. So, she comes in at a time when her leadership will be much needed because she has done research in managing large entities,” he added.

Likewise, the President of the Uganda Association of Prosecutors, Ms Immaculate Draru Angutuko, said the appointment of Dr Tibihikirra is welcome.

She said that LDC being the only institution in the country that offers the Bar Course is a key training hub for all lawyers that practice law in courts of judicature and that includes prosecutors, among others.

“Leadership plays a crucial role in standards and quality of products. Dr Tibihikirra has a wealth of knowledge and experience in leadership and legal education, among others to yield to the task and further grow the legal hub from where Mr Othembi left to greater heights as it strives for excellence. We wish her all the best,” she said.

Overwhelming numbers

Mr John Musiime, the external lawyer for LDC, said Dr Tibihikirra has to deal with the massive admission of students in demand to pass on one hand and the other; the statutory duty to assure quality of legal education and fitness of purpose.

LDC has been castigated for the massive failure rate of students in recent years. For example, in the results released for the Academic Year 2022/2023, only 701 out of 2,087 students passed the Bar Course at the first attempt. Unfortunately, this has been a recurring predicament at the institution.

Justice Mugamba said she is the right person for the job given her leadership track record.

“Dr Tibihikirra’s proven leadership and transformative approach will undoubtedly steer the Law Development Centre towards greater success in legal education. We have full confidence in her ability to drive innovation and expand our vision and mission,” he said.