What lies ahead for House committees

The Opposition has vowed to task the government to appropriately allocate funds to priority areas like vaccination.

Parliament on Tuesday constituted the different standing and sectorial committee members, almost two months after the legislators were sworn in.

The composition also marks the beginning of serious business as most of the parliamentary work is transacted at the committee level and only brought to plenary for approval.

In the run up to the selection, the National Unity Platform (NUP), the biggest Opposition party in the House, accused the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party of stifling Parliament work by deliberately refusing to name members on different committees on time.

The NRM’s action or inaction affects the operations of the legislative arm of the government.

According the list, Mr Abdu Katuntu will head the Rules, Privileges and Discipline Committee, and will be deputised by Gulu East MP Charles Onen.

Others include FUFA boss Moses Magogo, who will head the ICT and National Guidance, deputised by Igeme Nabeta (Jinja South East City).

The former minister for Public Service, Mr David Karubanga, will take on Physical Infrastructure, Dr Charles Ayume (Health Committee), Mr Fox Odoi (Human Rights), and former Tourism Minister Godfrey Kiwanda Ssubi has been nominated for the East African Legislative Assembly slot.

The Budget Committee will be headed by Mr Patrick Opolot Isiagi, Committee on National Economy goes to Mr John Ikojo Bosco, and the Equal Opportunities will be headed by Ms Judith Alyek.

Mr John Baptist Nambeshe, the Opposition Chief Whip, named a number of NUP and other Opposition members on the various committees.

They include Mr Medard Lubega Sseggona as the chairperson, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the vice chairperson is Mr Asuman Basalirwa.

Mr Joel Ssenyonyi will head the Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) and will be deputised by Ms Lucy Akello .

The chairperson of Government Assurances is Ms Betty Nambooze Bakireke, and her vice is Mr Joseph Gonzaga Sewungu.

The chairperson, Local Government Accounts committee is Mr Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, and his vice is Mr Paulson Luttamaguzi Ssemakula.

Before naming the committee members and chairpersons, MPs had suspended some of the rules that defined the numbers in each of the committees.

Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira Municipality, FDC) was the first on the floor to amend Rule 69 of the parliamentary composition.

The rule limits the numbers of the standing committees to not more than 35 and the sectoral committees to not less than 15 and not more than 30.

Mr Ssemujju said with the bloated number of Parliament, many members will be left without committees and yet the parliamentary rules require that every member should at least belong to a committee. “Standing committees says you can’t have more than 35 members yet the number of MPs has increased from 442 to 529 meaning that if we are to move with the rules, many legislators will not belong to any committee and yet the same rules demand that all MPs must at least be a member of a committee,” Mr Ssemujju said.

Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the Government Chief Whip, who moved a motion to suspend rules 162, and 188, also said the rules are restrictive in as far as numbers of each committees are concerned.

He said based on the increasing numbers, the said rules need to be suspended so that every member belongs to a committee.

Committees of Parliament

Parliament has both standing and sectoral committees. Standing committees last two-and-half years. They are set up at the start of a new term of Parliament.

They include the Business Committee, Appointments Committee, the Budget Committee, the Committee on Government Assurance and Implementation, and the Committee on Equal Opportunities.

Sectoral committees

These are departmentally related committees, whose composition is determined at the start of each new session. Sectoral committees last one session, and members are designated by Whips and approved by the House.

The composition includes the Committee on Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Committee on Defence and Internal Affairs, and the Committee on East African Community Affairs.

Task ahead

The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Mr Matthias Mpuuga, and his camp have vowed to task the government to appropriately allocate the requisite funds to the priority areas such as vaccination, increase on the Covid relief fund and other measures key in resuscitating the economy.

Mr Ssenyonyi promised to relentlessly deliver on his mandate even when the task that awaits him is heavy. “...Investigating corruption in Gov’t entities is no piece of cake, I’m told it’s even risky. However, God is by my side. I’ll give this role my best & I believe together with colleagues on the committee, we’ll deliver,” Mr Ssenyonyi tweeted.

parliament COMMITTEE and NAME of member

POSITION

Presidential Affairs Ababiku Jessica Naome Kabasharira

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Agriculture, Animal Industry Okorie-Moe Janet Dr. Atim Apea Agnes



Chairperson Vice Chairperson Defence and Internal Affairs Rosemary Nyakikongoro Milton Muwuma Chairperson

Finance Planning and Econ Devt Dr. Keffa Kiwanuka Avur Jane Pacuto



Chairperson Vice Chairperson East African Community Affairs Noeline Kisembo Abdi Fadhir Kisos Chemaswet

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Education and Sports Twesigye John Ntamuhira Eng Abigaba Cuthbert

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Tourism, Trade and Industry Mwiine Mpaka Catherine Lamwaka

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Gender Labour and Social Devt Flavia Rwabuhoro Sarah Najjuma

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Health Committee Dr. Charles Ayume Joel SSebikali

Chairperson Vice Chairperson ICT and National Guidance Eng. Moses Magogo Nathan Igeme Nabeta

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Robinah Rwakojo Gureme Yusuf Mutembule

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Natural Resources Dr. Emmanuel Otiam Otalla Dr. Emily Kugonza

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Physical Infrastructure Karubanga David Robert Kasolo

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Public Service and Local Govt

Godfrey Onzima Apolot Christine



Chairperson Vice Chairperson Science, Technology and Innvn Remegio Achia Dr. Asiimwe Florence Akiiki

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Budget Opolot Isiagi Patrick Wamakuyu Ignatious Mudimi

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Rules, Privileges and Discipline Abdu Katuntu Fr. Charles Onen

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Climate Change Songa Lawrence Biyiika Atuto Jacinta

Chairperson Vice Chairperson HIV/AIDS Kayenje Sarah Netelisire Kiisa Stephen

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Human Rights Fox Odoi Jenipher Mbabazi

Chairperson Vice Chairperson Equal Opportunities Committee Alyek Judith Acen Dorcus

Chairperson Vice Chairperson National Economy Ikojo John Bosco Migadde Robert

Chairperson Vice Chairperson





parliament committee, name of member

Parliamentary Pension Fund

Arinaitwe Rwakajara

Inter Parliamentary Union

Nsanja Patrick

Ruhunda Alex

Susan Amero

Nancy Achola

Common Wealth Parliamentary Association Asiimwe Enos African, Carribean, Pacific/European Union(ACP) Kibalya Maurice Theodore Ssekikubo Organisation of Islamic Council Hajji. Lubega Bashir EALA Kiwanda Godfrely ssubi





STANDING COMMITTEES

COMMITTEE ON APPOINTMENTS

1.. Nalule Aisha Kabanda

2.Hon. Nambeshe John Baptist

3.Hon. Ssewungu Gonzaga

HIV/AIDS & RELATED DISEASES

1. Kakembo Micheal

2. Nanyondo Veronica

3. Sserukenya David

4. Tebandeke Charles

5. Lutaaya Geofrey

EQUAL OPPORTUNITIES

1.Mukasa Aloysius Talton

2.Hon. Nakabuye Juliet Kakande

3.Hon. Kabuye Frank

4.Hon. Nandagire Christine N

5.Hon. Sekabira Denes

BUDGET COMMITTEE

1.Hon. Muwanga Kivumbi M

2.Hon. Nambeshe John Baptist

3.Hon. Ssewanyana Allan

4.Hon. Nsamba Patrick Oshabe

5.Hon. Namugga Gorreth COMMITTEE ON HUMAN RIGHTS

1.Hon. Nabukeera Hanifa

2.Hon. Zaake Francis

3.Hon. Ssegirinya Muhamad

4.Hon. Nabagabe Flavia

5.Hon. Mayanja Allan

COMMITTEE ON NATIONAL ECONOMY

1.Hon Katabaazi Katongole F

2.Hon. Kirumira Hassan

3.Hon. Nyeko Derrick

4.Hon. Saazi Godfrey

5.Hon. Abed Bwanika





COMMITTEE ON RULES, PRIVILEGES AND DISPLINE

1.Malende Shamim

2.Nalule Asha Aisha K

3.Wakayima Musoke

4.Kayemba Geoffrey Ssolo

5. Nambooze Teddy

PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE (CENTRAL)

1. Lubega Medard Sseggona (Chairperson)

2.Mugabi Susan

3.Lukyamuzi David K

4.Nabukenya Brendah

5.Kyebakutika Manjeri

6.Mpuuga Mathias





PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE (LOCAL GOVERNMENT)

1.Naluyima Betty Ethel

2.Kagabo Twaha Mzee

3.Ssimbwa Fred

4.Kanyike Ronald Evans

5.Kiyaga Hillary

6.Kawalya Abubaker





COMMITTEE ON COMMISSIONS, STATE AUTHORITIES AND STATE ENTERPRISES

1.Ssenyonyi Joel (chairperson)

2.Nkunyingi Muwada

3.Kazibwe Bashir Mbazira

4.Kiwanuka Abdallah

5.Bagala Joyce Ntwatwa









