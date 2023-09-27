What police said about 10 bomb shells found near Luweero school 

Police in Luweero District in central Uganda said they are investigating circumstances under which an assortment of bomb shells were left near a school playing ground in Wobulenzi Town.

Al-Answar Primary School authorities and the community at Nakasero zone were alerted about suspected bomb shells abandoned near the school on Monday causing panic.

But according to Savannah police spokesperson, Mr Sam Twineamazima, the recovered shells were safely moved from the area for further examination by the experts in security.

“The items were retrieved and are a subject of investigation by experts,” he said briefly in an interview.

A UPDF ballistic expert who examined and picked up the 10 shells revealed that while the war material were not active and had possibly been smuggled from restricted areas, they could fall into the “enemy hands for reuse.”

It later emerged that the war materials recovered were not live Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) loaded with ammunition warheads as had been widely circulated but dismantled and did not pose the risk of causing explosion.

While police and sister security forces were still puzzled on how the shells got to the area, security sources that did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter claimed that the objects could have been smuggled out of a restricted security area by metal scrap dealers. The scrap dealers possibly sensed danger and decided to dump the shells at a nearby bush to avoid possible arrest and risks of storing military ware, a security official claimed.

Mr Nurdin Kiwanuka, the LC1 Chairperson for Nakasero zone in Wobulenzi Town Council said he got information from his Vice Chairperson about suspected bombs that had been abandoned in the area.

“I received a telephone call from my Vice Chairperson that a resident had come across suspected bombs in our area. I quickly informed the police. It has emerged that the materials are not live bombs but war material that had been dismantled and possibly smuggled out of restricted areas by metal scrap dealers,” he said.