What to expect at installation of new Gulu Archbishop Raphael P’Mony

Raphael P’Mony Wokorach, the archbishop designate of Gulu Catholic Archdiocese will be installed on July 12, 2024 at St Joseph`s Cathedral in Gulu City.

Vatican head Pope Francis appointed Wokorach archbishop on March 22, 2024, making the Ugandan the 2nd such prelate of the archdiocese since its creation in 1999.

He replaces Emeritus Bishop John Baptist Odama who resigned from the position upon reaching the retirement age of 75 years as prescribed in the Canon Law.

“The seat fell vacant due to the pope accepting the resignation,’’ Archbishop Odama held on Monday.

Odama, who served in the position since his installation on April 10, 1999 is now the apostolic administrator of Gulu Archdiocese.

At Wokorach’s enthronement, the pallium will be placed on him in the cathedral in a unique event that will start with mass at 9:30am.

A central organizing committee has been instituted and tasked to conduct activities before and on the day of the celebration.

Father Lawrence Komakech, the Chairperson Central Organizing Committee (COC) notes that at least 5,000 people including dignitaries, the faithful, and clergy are expected to participate in the historic event.

Father Matthew Agwee, the event’s finance committee chairperson said that they require over Shs108.3million for the mega event but just over Shs2.5million has been raised so far.

He is calling for resources in kind and cash to facilitate construction, accommodation of guests, liturgy, publicity, catering, welfare, entertainment and transport among others.

FYI

In his enthronement, a pallium typifies Wokorach’s participation in the supreme pastoral power of the pope.

Wokorach will be installed on the cathedral chair used by Pope John Paul II during his 1993 visit to Uganda.

The pallium, which is a woolen vestment conferred by the pope on an archbishop, consists of a narrow circular band with six black crosses placed around the shoulders with a short lappet hanging from the front and back.

They are made from wool of sheep reared in Rome by a special group of Sisters. When made, they are taken to the tomb of St Peters in Rome under the Basilica of St Peters, Catholic documents reveal.