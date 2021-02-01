What you need to know ahead of Ongwen verdict

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

KAMPALA- The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague will this week deliver its verdict on Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebel commander Dominic Ongwen on war crimes and Ugandans in northern region will watch a live stream.



Ongwen is facing 70 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in northern Uganda during the 20-year LRA insurgency that saw more than 100,000 people and over 1.8 million others displaced .

A panel of three justices; Bertram Schmitt, Péter Kovács and Raul Cano Pangalangan will read the judgment on Thursday.

Ongwen’s ICC trial started on December 6, 2016 and drew 69 prosecution witnesses.

Through his lawyers led by Mr Krispus Ayena Odongo, Mr Ongwen presented 54 defence witnesses.

More than 4,095 LRA victims were also represented in court by three lawyers; Mr Joseph Akwenyu Manoba, Mr Francisco Cox and Ms Paolina Massidda.

If Ongwen is convicted, the court will reserve the sentencing for another date. Unlike the Ugandan criminal justice system, the ICC does not impose a death sentence on conviction, but can give convicts up to 30 years in prison.

In very exceptional circumstances, the court can issue a life imprisonment sentence to the convict.

If court finds Ongwen not guilty of the alleged crimes and he will be set free.

Ongwen’s charges are specific to atrocities committed by LRA rebels on four camps of internally displaced peoples at Abok, Lukodi, Pajule and Odek.

Addressing the media on Friday, Ms Maria Kamara, the head of ICC outreach in Kampala, said there will be live streaming at three places in Gulu for the affected locals to follow the proceedings thousands of miles.

The places include St Monica Girls Tailoring School in Adel in Laroo Division, Gang pa Oweka in Industrial Area and Library Paris in Layibi Division.

Restriction

Ms Kamara explained that given the surging numbers of Covid-19 cases, only 200 survivors will be allowed to watch the live stream of the verdict at each of the three designated locations.

In 2004, government referred the LRA rebellion situation to the ICC and the office of the prosecutor initiated investigations into alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.

In 2005, a pre-trial chamber issued arrest warrants against the LRA leader Joseph Kony and his four top commanders: Vincent Otti, Okot Odhiambo, Ruska Lukwiya and Ongwen.

Lukwiya and Odhiambo are believed to have died.

KEY EVENTS

Uganda signed the Rome Statute on March 17, 1999 and ratified it on June 14, 2002, becoming a State Party to the International Criminal Court.

-On December 16, 2003, the Ugandan government referred the situation concerning northern Uganda to the Office of the prosecutor of the ICC.

-On July 29, 2004, the prosecutor determined a reasonable basis to open an investigation into the situation concerning northern Uganda.

-On January 21, 2015, Dominic Ongwen was transferred to the ICC detention centre in The Hague (Netherlands). His initial appearance before the single Judge of Pre-Trial Chamber II took place on January 26, 2015

-The confirmation of charges hearing in respect of Ongwen was held from January 21 to 27, 2016.

-On March 23, 2016, Pre-Trial Chamber II confirmed the charges brought by the prosecutor against Ongwen and committed him for trial

- A total of 4,107 Kony war victims were granted the right to participate in the Ongwen trial

- The prosecution team was led by Ms Fatou Bensouda, James Stewart and Benjamin Gumpert.

-Ongwen was being represented by Mr Krispus Ayena Odongo

