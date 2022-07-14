Whistleblower leads to recovery of missing Bukwo grader

Bukwo Resident Resident District Commissioner, Mr Samuel Hashaka Mpimbaza has unearthed a government grader that has been missing for three years following a tip-off from a whistleblower.

The missing grader Reg. No. LG 0000 018 was Wednesday found parked in a bushy yard in the home of Mr Dominic Kaburunge, the Bukwo Hospital accountant, Amanang Sub County.

According to Mr Hashaka, many parts are missing from the grader and that he received information that some people were planning to transport it to Kampala for sale as scrap.

"This is terrible, I can't believe that the grader which was working according to some civil servants in the district is now grounded and hidden in the compound of the civil servant yet there is a district yard," he said.

When contacted by this reporter to understand how the grader ended up in his home, Mr Kaburunge promised to respond later.

Mr Paul Chemasuwet, a resident of Amanang Village, said that many government properties have been stolen and sold as scrap.

"This is just one of the many properties that have been sold in Bukwo District in disregard of the laid down procedures," he said.

Mr Joel Mongusho, another resident claimed that some district officials deliberately hid the tractor with an intention of smuggling it out of the district.

"I remember that tractor was hidden three years ago. We kept on asking about it but that is not news in Bukwo," he said.

Mr Hashaka has since directed the Bukwo District Police Commander, Mr Aminisi Kayondo to investigate circumstances under which the government grander was hidden and act accordingly.