Who are the men of God in race to be Luweero bishop?

The nomination committee is today set to vet three candidates as the search for the Luweero Anglican Diocese Bishop intensifies.

The exercise, which will be conducted at an undisclosed location, is expected to end the longstanding deadlock over the leadership of the diocese that has been characterised by several petitions.

Those to be vetted include; Ven Can Wilson Kisekka, the archdeacon of Ndeeba in Mukono Diocese, and Rev Abraham Muyinda, the vicar at St Paul Cathedral, Namirembe Diocese, who went through a similar vetting process last year.

The third candidate, Rev Festo Kalungi, who is serving at Kira Parish in Namirembe Diocese, will be appearing for the first time for the diocesan bishop position.

The Luweero diocesan nomination committee comprises 14 members selected from the different church departments as guided by the Church of Uganda Constitution.

The committee comprises the clergy and non-clergy members chaired by the diocesan chancellor.

Mr Apollo Makubuya is the chancellor while Rev Charles Nnume is the secretary. The other members include; Rev Keith Muwanga, Rev Can Steven Kigozi, Rev David Enzua, Ms Rebecca Nalwanga Balwana and Mr Disan Kabenge (youth representative). Others are Rev Can Daniel Mwesigwa, Mr Amos Gitta, Can Christopher Nkoyoyo, Ms Rose Nakajiri, Ms Beatrice Mujabi, Ms Annet Ssendaula and Mr Jonathan Jojoojo.

Two names selected by the committee will be sent to the Provincial Secretariat of the Church of Uganda.

The Anglican faithful will be counting on the meeting to start the process of getting a new bishop after more than seven months under a caretaker bishop. The Luweero Anglican Diocese takes charge of the faithful from the greater Luweero districts of Nakasongola, Luweero and Nakaseke.

Despite the nomination process, a group of Christians from the diocese on Tuesday said they are still pursuing the case against the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda at the High Court, accusing him of mishandling the election process of the 4th bishop.

The group seeks to stay the resolutions of the House of Bishops that revoked the election of Rev Can Godfrey Kasana as 4th bishop of Luweero Diocese on June 28 last year.

They claim that 37 bishops of the Church of Uganda who have been served with court summons are supposed to respond within 15 days.

Mr Erasto Kibirango, the lawyer representing the four Christians, said: “We are not bothered with whatever is taking place. You can see the confusion among and the petitions that are flying from all directions. We are firm with our case.”

Here are profiles of the candidates

Ven Can Kisekka, 53

Ven Can Kisekka, 53, who is the Archdeacon of Ndeeba in Mukono Diocese, is married to Ms Rachael Kisekka.

He was transferred from Nakanyonyi Archdeaconry in Kayunga District in December 2023, where he previously served in the same position.

His name featured prominently when the Mukono Diocese nomination committee was searching for their fifth Bishop. He was fronted as one of the possible replacements for the retiring James Ssebagala.

But he did not make it to the final list that was presented before the House of Bishops meeting that elected Rev Can Enos Kitto Kagodo as 5th Bishop of Mukono Diocese.

Rev Kisekka holds a Diploma in Forestry from Makerere University, a Bachelor of Theology from Uganda Christian University (UCU) in 1999 and a Master’s Degree in Theology from Kwazulu Natal University in South Africa. He also lectures at Namugongo Seminary in Wakiso District.

Rev Abraham Muyinda, 60

Rev Abraham Muyinda, the vicar at St Paul Cathedral Namirembe Diocese, is married to Ms Annet Nazziwa.

He holds a Bachelor of Divinity from Uganda Christian University (UCU), a Diploma in Social Work, and Social Administration from Uganda Christian University, with a spiritual leadership background dating back to his ordination in 1991. In 1993, he became a priest.

He served at Wobulenzi Parish Church, and was vicar at St Mark Cathedral Luweero Diocese between 1994 and 2004 before relocating to Namirembe Diocese where he currently serves as vicar at St Paul Cathedral.

He also served at Katwe II Parish Church of Uganda between 2004 and 2007 and at Munyonyo Parish Church of Uganda between 2007 and 2014.

Other roles held include Assistant Archdeacon in Luzira Archdeaconry and Luweero Child Development Centre Overseer.

In April 2023, Rev Muyinda’s name made it to the final list of two people that were submitted to the Provincial Secretariat in the search for Luweero Diocese 4th bishop replacement.

This was after Rev Abel Serwanja Merewooma’s name was revoked for failing to meet the mandatory 10-year service in the office of priesthood as guided by the Church of Uganda Constitution.

Rev Festo Kalungi, 46

Rev Festo Kalungi, 46, is the vicar of Kira Parish under Gayaza Archdeaconry, Namirembe Diocese. He is married to Ms Victoria Kalungi with whom they have six children.

He holds a Diploma in Theology and a Bachelor in Divinity from Uganda Christian University Mukono and he is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Administration and Management at Uganda Christian University Mukono.

He has previously served as Parish Priest at Kisowera Church of Uganda, Parish Priest at Kkungu Church of Uganda, Vicar St Paul Cathedral, Namirembe Diocese, and Vicar at St John’s Church of Uganda Entebbe.