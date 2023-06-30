Anglican Church sets new date to select Luweero bishop

With the pressure from ordinary Christians to account for the mess in the election process for the 4th bishop of Luweero Diocese, the Provincial Secretariat of the Church of Uganda has announced new dates for the nomination, election and consecration of the new Bishop.

In his communication detailing the reasons why the House of Bishops that convened in Hoima District on June 28, 2023, revoked the election of Rev Can Godfrey Kasana; the Provincial Secretary Rev Can William Ongeng on June 30, released the new program that will climax with the consecration of the newly elected bishop on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at St Mark’s Cathedral in Luweero District.

“The House of Bishops has ordered fresh nominations from the nomination committee within a period of one month ending July 31, 2023,” part of the statement reads.

The House of Bishops is supposed to receive fresh nominations for the next Luweero bishop and conduct the elections on August 1, 2023.

Why Rev Can Kasana was nullified

The statement by the provincial secretary states that the House of Bishops that convened at Kabalega Resort in Hoima District took the extraordinary decision because credible information was received that the Bishop-elect was misrepresented during the nomination and election process.

No details regarding the type of misrepresentation that crossed the eyes of Bishops as they double-checked the candidate the very House of Bishops elected earlier on April 3, 2023, when they convened in Kisoro District.

While unconfirmed reports point to possible infidelity, an act that the Canon law greatly discourages individuals from standing in the office of the Clergy. This publication could not independently verify the claims.

It is, however, reported that a Christian identified as Kenneth Kikabi petitioned the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Samuel Kazimba requesting the Church to cause a forensic investigation on the alleged infidelity of the person that had been elected by the bishops as 4th bishop of Luweero Diocese on April 3, 2023.

Christians speak out

Shortly after the official communication from the Provincial Secretariat of the Church of Uganda, a section of the Christians in Luweero Diocese castigated the Church leadership for failing to put in place a strict mechanism for the election process and allowing the non-Clergy to constitute the committee that selects the candidates.