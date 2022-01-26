Prime

Why Museveni dropped CMI boss Gen Kandiho

Maj Gen Abel Kandiho. PHOTO/DAVID LUBOWA

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Analysts cite the recent US sanctions, Muhoozi visit to Rwanda and Gen Kandiho’s performance in regional, political, and security operations.

Analysts and lawmakers last evening dug into what the army leadership called “a routine transfer” and linked the sacking Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj Gen Abel Kandiho, to Uganda’s frosty relationship with Kigali and the recent US sanctions.

