Uganda's Chief of Military Intelligence Kandiho removed from office

President Museveni has removed Maj. Gen Abel Kandiho from his position of chief of military intelligence (CMI).

Maj Gen Kandiho has been reassigned as head of South Sudan Security Monitoring Mechanism.

The acting UPDF spokesperson, Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu said in a Tuesday statement that Maj Gen Kandiho has been replaced by Maj Gen James Birungi as the new chief of military intelligence.

“This is one of the routine transfers and reassignments and is in line with the prerogative of the Commander-In-Chief to transfer, reassign and appoint officers of the UPDF in areas where he deems them fit to serve from time to time. We congratulate the General officers upon their new assignments and wish them the best of luck in those roles,” reads Lt. Col Kakurungu’s statement in part.

Maj Gen Kandiho’s transfer comes just days after President Museveni’s son, Lt Gen Muhoozi who is also Special Presidential Advisor on special operations visited Rwanda on Saturday to meet President Paul Kagame for a trip that marked warming relations between the neighbouring countries after years of tension.

The neighboring country has constantly accused and directly named Maj Gen Kandiho in alleged harassment and illegal detention of its citizens.

It is unclear whether the change was directly requested by President Kagame during the meeting with Muhoozi in Kigali.

However, Lt Gen Muhoozi, in a Tuesday tweet congratulated Kandiho and his replacement on their new appointments.

"I congratulate both Maj. General Abel Kandiho and Maj.General James Birungi on their new appointments. Hongera sana," the UPDF land forces commander said.

Maj Gen James Birungi

Kandiho’s removal also comes weeks after the U.S. Treasury Department imposed financial sanctions on him over alleged human rights abuses committed under his watch.

Under Kandiho, the Treasury said in a statement, military intelligence officers have arrested, detained and physically abused Ugandans "due to their nationality, political views, or critique of the Ugandan government".

Those detained by Kandiho's Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) were held without legal proceedings, "subjected to horrific beatings and other egregious acts" including sexual abuse and electrocutions that led to long-term injury and even death, Treasury said.