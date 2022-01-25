Uganda's Chief of Military Intelligence Kandiho removed from office

Maj Gen Abel Kandiho

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • Maj Gen Kandiho has been reassigned as head of South Sudan Security Monitoring Mechanism, according to the acting UPDF spokesperson, Lt. Col Ronald Kakurungu.
  • Maj Gen Kandiho has been replaced by Maj Gen James Birungi as the new chief of military intelligence.

President Museveni has removed Maj. Gen Abel Kandiho from his position of chief of military intelligence (CMI).

