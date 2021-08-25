Why some elderly persons in Greater Mukono shun Covid-19 vaccines

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

Some of the elderly persons in Greater Mukono have shunned Covid-19 vaccination and instead resorted to taking local herbs in their homes, local leaders have reported.

Ms Clemetina Namukasa, 70, a resident of Seeta-Namuganga in Mukono District, said she could not risk her life by going for the vaccine because of the negative information she has been getting regarding the virus jabs.

"I fear I may die after getting vaccinated. That is why I cannot go for it," she told this reporter.

Ms Rosemary Lutalo, a resident of Kikooza Village in Mukono Municipality, also said she feared going for the jab after the government said some Ugandans had been given fake vaccines.

"It was revealed by government officials that over 800 people were injected or vaccinated with water instead of AstraZeneca and this made me hate the vaccine. I will never go for it," Ms Lutalo said.

Further, Ms Lutalo said many people lost their lives in the second wave of the virus and yet some of them had been received their first jab.

Some elderly persons also complained of challenges in transportation to the vaccination centres which they said was a major hindrance to accessing the vaccine against the virus.

They also urged the government to extend the vaccines to parish levels so that the elderly could easily access them.

Mr Henry Wejesa, who represents the elderly persons in Buikwe District Council, said uptake of the vaccine has been low among some of the vulnerable groups prioritized in the vaccination exercise.





"I have personally gone for it but most of my colleagues have not. This is risking their lives as they are given negative information about the vaccine," Mr Wejesa said.

He noted that some of the elderly persons who have other illnesses fear that the vaccine may worsen their condition and perhaps lead to death.

"When someone's immunity is low, then this creates a lot of fear," he said.

He also asked those who keep feeding the elderly with misinformation on the vaccine to stop.

Mr Wejesa said there is more need to sensitise people about the vaccine.

Prof David Serwadda, the government chief advisor on vaccine access, last week said cases of Covid-19 infections are being reported in people who are fully inoculated against the disease which creates more fear among other people to seek vaccination.

He said they have breakthrough infections in the country and this should not surprise people because there is no vaccine which is 100 percent effective in stopping disease.

However, the Ministry of Health spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, said many Ugandans, including the elderly, are active and very responsive when it comes to getting vaccinated.

"The only challenge has been the availability of the vaccine but people have been calling for it," Mr Ainebyoona said.