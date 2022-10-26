Why top NRM party officials skipped Nadduli son’s burial

Several top officials of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party were a no-show at the burial of the son of former Minister Abdul Nadduli.

The late Jakana Nadduli, an opposition sympathiser, was buried on Monday in Kadunda Village, Nakaseke District, amid clashes between NRM and National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters over the circumstances surrounding his death.

At the burial, the government was represented by the State Minister for Kampala, Mr Kabuye Kyofatogabye, who delivered President Museveni’s condolence message accompanied by Shs10m.

Sources within the NRM, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that several party members reportedly made a U-turn from around Matuga Town, about 44kms from the burial grounds, on receiving information about the hostile environment at the burial.

“They had to go back because they knew that NUP had taken over the ceremony, so they feared to come,” the source said.

Angry NUP supporters assaulted Mr Ivan Kamuntu Majembere, a supporter of the ruling party, in their protest against government security operatives whom they accused of brutally arresting and torturing the deceased.

But NRM Director of Information and Publicity Emmanuel Dombo insisted that the party and government were duly represented at the funeral.

“The party chairperson on behalf of the party conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family and many people that did not attend could have sent individual messages of condolence to the family. It is not true that the NRM party was not represented,” he said.

Jakana Nadduli

Hajj Abdul Nadduli is a former member of the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) representing central region and a former minister without portfolio. He commands respect from both the second generation NRM members and the Bush War veterans.

A month ago, his son Jakana was arrested and held for more than two weeks incommunicado before he was presented in court on clutches and nursing healing wounds, suggesting possible torture.