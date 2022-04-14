Will Museveni reconciliation deal deliver Muslim unity?

On Tuesday evening, the Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramathan Mubajje led a group of sheikhs to State House, Entebbe, and told President Museveni that all Muslims factions had reconciled and are currently under one fold.

The delegation included Sheikh Obeid Kamulegeya, the former chairperson of college of eminent sheikhs at Kibuli, Sheikh Muhammad Yunus Kamoga, the leader of Tabliqs (Muslim youth ) in Uganda , Sheikh Kasule Ndirangwa, the former supreme mufti at Kibuli, and his deputy Sheikh Muhamood Kibaate, and Sheikh Hamid Umar Kateregga.

Others were Hajj Ramanthan Mugalu, the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC )secretary general, Hajj Faruk Kamulegeya and Hajj Muhamood Masaba.

Mr Museveni commended the group for reconciling and noted that different people have different talents and abilities which are useful only when they are together.

“I am happy because we as NRM discovered long time ago that unity is strength. We have always preached against disunity. I want to thank you for reaching this unity,” the president said.

The Muslim faithful have two parallel administrations – one headed by Mufti Mubajje at the UMSC headquarters at Old Kampala, and another based at Kibuli hill headed by Sheikh Muhammad Galabuzi .

A section of Muslim personalities who spoke to Daily Monitor yesterday welcomed the progress, but were quick to add that the initiative will become futile if the current parallel administration at Kibuli is not fully involved.

Imam Idi Kasozi, a Muslim scholar and university don, said apart from Sheikh Kamoga, others do not hold any leadership positions in any of the warring Muslim factions .

According to Imam Kasozi, those who represented Kibuli are former leaders who wield no powers and cannot influence anything in the community.

“We commend the efforts of uniting Muslims, but what we saw on Tuesday evening is not the final result to be celebrated, it could have made more sense if the mufti went to State House with key leaders from Kibuli hill,” Imam Kasozi said

“If we leave Kibuli out, we will continue to move in circles,”he added.





Sheikh Ndirangwa resigned as Supreme Mufti at Kibuli last year under unclear circumstances while Sheikh Kamulegeya was also relieved of his duties and immediately switched allegiance to Old Kampala. Also, Sheikh Kibaate, who was deputy supreme mufti at Kibuli, was dropped in the recent reshuffle that saw Sheikh Galabuzi emerging as supreme mufti .

Mr Ali Kankaka, the president of Uganda Muslim Lawyers Association (UMLA), said to achieve lasting unity , the current constitutional review process needs to be completed in an honest and fair manner to address the sticking issues that have led to divisions among Muslims.

“People can meet and agree and historically they have been meeting since the 1980s, but this time round, we pray for a streamlined constitutional framework that provides proper accountability, transparency and good governance,” he said.

He said as Muslim lawyers, they have offered their legal expertise to ensure that the proposed amendments to the 1987 UMSC constitution are properly handled and election for new Muslim leaders conducted in a transparent and fair manner.

“Once that process is finalised and all Muslims from different shades take part in choosing their new leaders, we would have laid a foundation for lasting unity as Muslims lawyers,” he said.

Speaking to the media yesterday , Dr Muhammad Kiggundu, the director of Communication Research and International Relations at Kibuli, distanced themselves from the purported reconciliatory process, saying they were neither invited nor involved.

“We wish to inform the public that the Supreme Khadi ( regional leaders) and Muslim leadership structures in the country that the office of Supreme Mufti was neither invited nor involved in the purported unity talks with the President,” he said

“We are open to honest, genuine and sincere engagement leading to Muslim unity and quality service delivery to the Muslim community,” he said.

Background

Unity has eluded Ugandan Muslims since Islam’s advent in the country in 1844.

In 1972, former president Idi Amin forcefully “united” Muslims under the umbrella of UMSC. However, the unity was short-lived when his government was overthrown in 1979.

Muslims reunited again in 2000 shortly after the election of Sheikh Mubajje.

A few years later, divisions emerged after Sheikh Mubajje’s leadership was accused of illegally selling Muslim property on William Street in Kampala.

Those opposed to his leadership took the matter to court which later exonerated him. However, they were dissatisfied with the ruling and established a parallel leadership at Kibuli Mosque. Several people, including President Museveni, and Muslim MPs have in the past tried to mediate, but could not resolve the standoff.