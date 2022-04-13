We’re not party to purported reconciliatory process- Kibuli Muslim faction

Leaders of different Muslim factions poses for a photo with President Museveni at State House, Entebbe on April 12, 2022. PHOTO/ PPU 

By  Shabibah Nakirigya

Kibuli-based Muslim faction leaders have distanced themselves from what they described as the purported ongoing reconciliatory process among Muslim factions in Uganda.

According to the Kibuli faction, the office of the Supreme Mufti, Sheikh Mohammad Galabuzi, was neither invited nor involved in the said process.
This was after the leaders of Muslim factions from Nakasero and Old Kampala as well as some Muslims from Kibuli yesterday met President Museveni at State House, Entebbe and said they had reconciled and agreed to form one leadership body.

Speaking to journalists at their offices in Kibuli, the Director Communication Research and International Relations for Kibuli faction, Dr Muhammad Kiggundu, said the office of the Supreme Mufti Kibuli is an independent legal entity with its own constitution based on Quran to guide the actions and decisions associated with the provision of ethical leadership and governance of Muslim affairs in Uganda.

“We wish to inform the public that the Supreme Khadhs (regional leaders) and Muslim leadership structures in the country that the office of the supreme Mufti was neither invited nor involved in the purported unity talks with the president,” he said.

Head of shariah  Hafithu Walusimbi, Head of communications Dr Muhammad kiggundu and Head of religious affairs Yasili Kalumba address journalists at their offices in Kibuli. PHOTO/ Shabibah Nakirigya

According to Mr Kiggundu Sheikh Silimani Kasule Ndirangwa, Shiekh Muhmood Ssebugwawo Kibaate, Shiekh Obed Kamulegeya and Sheik Hamid Katerega who attended the meeting at State House have no mandate to represent the office of the supreme mufti and that they are not part of the administration at Kibuli.
“We are open to honest, genuine and sincere engagements leading to Muslims unity and quality service delivery to the Muslim community of Uganda,” he added.

‘Dr Kiggundu’s remarks come just hours after a delegation of Muslims leaders led by  Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Mubajje and Hajji Obedi Kamulegeya who were flanked by Tabliq sect leader Hajj Yunus Kamoga on Tuesday met with the President  and signed  a reconciliation agreement which reportedly aims at coming up with one leadership body  as Muslim community in Uganda.
According to sheikh Mubajje, the meeting aimed at signing a unity agreement between Ugandan Muslim Supreme Council, the Kibuli group and Nakasero sect to unite as one body.

President Museveni on Tuesday commended the Muslim group for the reconciliatory process, arguing that different people have different talents and abilities which are useful only when they come together
Muslim scholar Imam Idi Kasozi said that through such meetings “we expect to have a unified Muslim community but that meeting in its self may not mean a complete unifying event without delegates from Kibuli-based faction. Something must be done to persuade the Kibuli side so that they get engaged in the talks.” 

“That may involve a number of things because we need truth and reconciliation. If someone did something wrong, they should come out and make clear statements on what happened,” he said.
