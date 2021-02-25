Willy Mayambala writes to Supreme Court, seeks to take over Bobi petition

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

By Ephraim Kasozi More by this Author

Former presidential candidate, Willy Mayambala, has written to the Supreme Court seeking to take over the poll petition filed by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine challenging Mr Museveni’s victory in the January poll.

Eng Mayambala in his letter dated February 25, 2021, informs the court of how he is interested in taking over and continuing with the prosecution of the petition which Mr Kyagulanyi is in the process of withdrawing.

He also says in his letter that he objects to the withdrawal of the same poll petition by Mr Kyagulanyi.

On Monday this week, Mr Kyagulanyi announced at a press conference in Kampala of how he had instructed his advocates to withdrawal the poll petition he had filed on Feburary 1, challenging Mr Museveni’s victory.

He accused court of bias and frustration among other reasons and that he was instead heading to the court of public opinion.

"I write to object to the withdrawal of the presidential petition formerly logged in by Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu against the several defendants as outlined in the petition," Eng. Mayambala writes.

He added: "I as well write to express interest in taking on the presidential petition and seek to inherit the petition from Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu."

Section 61 of the Presidential Elections Act allows a former presidential candidate to be substituted as a petitioner in a withdrawn presidential election petition.

The former presidential candidate who came last –out of 11 candidates- in performance, wants court to guide him on what steps to follow to take over Mr Kyagulanyi's petition.

"What is exactly required of me to inherit this petition? Is there any chance that new evidence can be presented to your honorable court?" Eng. Mayambala asks.

Adding: "I wish to re-affirm that I presidential candidate Willy Mayambala has great interest in the presidential petition going on and being listened to by the honorable court, please grant me the necessary permission to go on. I will be grateful if my request is put into consideration."

Mayambala’s letter comes at the time when Mr Kyagulanyi's advocates have commenced a formal process to have his petition withdrawn.

Court is yet to finalise with the gazetting process before the hearing of the application to withdraw is conducted.

Mr Kyagulanyi had challenged Mr Museveni's January 14 victory on grounds that he was not validly elected in accordance with the law.

He had wanted the court to annul his victory and order the Electoral Commission to organise fresh presidential polls.

