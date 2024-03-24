Witchcraft condemned as Ntungamo Christians mark Palm Sunday

Sacred Heart Ntungamo Catholic Parish priest Fr John Bosco Tumusiime has condemned what he called “increasing witchcraft,” saying top district leadership and municipality authorities are crying out over the vice.

“When I told the district chairman that we shall have our Sunday Prayers against witchcraft, he said he was happy because they had many challenges related to witchcraft. Last week, a top leader found eggs like those of a lizard in his seat at office, he came here with tem crying for prayers. I prayed for him and nothing much happened, I told him they were simply threatening him. We must pray to overcome this and be brave enough,” Fr Tumusiime told the congregation.

“Many people are having their limbs swell at the district, it may be a disease like gout, but they think its witchcraft because some others are claiming so, what kind of person does witchcraft?” he asked.

He said the increasing challenges of corruption, betrayal in offices, lack of humility, torture, threats both physical and psychological are making people act out of their conscience like during Jesus’ times.

“This day reminds us of four lessons, betrayal, torture- people are so happy when they see others suffering, death but finally victory. People must be reminded that all the suffering they go through they shall emerge victorious. People torturing others must stop it, and I command theme in Jesus name to stop,” he added.

Background

Ntungamo Municpality Mayor Jacob Kafureka Jaka Jex last week took to the media claiming he found eggs in his chair at the municipality and other things believed to be witches.

Ntungamo District chairman Samuel Mucunguzi had in the previous month also alleged that the district was threatened by witchcraft at the headquarters.

“There is a lot of witchcraft here, most offices have had officers suffer this situation and it’s like we are in Stone Age. People want to solve their challenges by witches,” Mucunguzi remarked.

But on Sunday, Fr Tumusiime asked civil servants to always solve their challenges with humility like Jesus Christ.