Witchdoctor arrested over defiling two juvenile sisters in Butaleja

Police in Butaleja District have arrested a witchdoctor over defiling two juvenile sisters in the area.

The Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe said authorities are investigating a case of aggravated defilement of a10-year old female juvenile and another 17-yea-old girl.

Police identified the suspect as Jackson Mbisyo, 35, a Witch Doctor and resident of Faaga Village in Busabi Sub County, Butaleja District.

“The suspect allegedly did child marriage with the elder sister but when she called her sibling to help her in home chores, the husband decided to aggravatedly defile her sibling,” Mr Mugwe said.

One of the victim (names withheld) who dropped out in Primary Four at Napekere Primary school, said she got married to the suspect in April 2021.

“I saw my little sister moving in pain. When I checked, I discovered that she had been defiled several times,” she claimed.

The illegal act, Mr Mugwe says, prompted the minor to report to police which responded quickly to arrest the suspect.

A doctor who examined them confirmed that they were defiled, according to their mother Mary Nafuna.

Daily Monitor has learnt that both victims have since been handed over to the Child and family Protection Unit (CFPU) for counselling.

“The teenagers are yet to get to terms with what transpired and need emotional and financial support,” police observed.

Police said the suspect will be charged with aggravated defilement after investigations.

Meantime, a detective who preferred anonymity said “if the suspect is found without a practicing certificate as a witchdoctor, he will also be charged for illegally operating a shrine.”

Cases of defilement and forced underage marriages have remained on the increase in Butaleja District.