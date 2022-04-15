School director arrested for defiling 12-year-old girl

A school director at Busula in Luweero District is under Police custody for allegedly defiling a Primary Seven pupil in his own school.

The Police on Thursday confirmed to Daily Monitor that the case is under investigation, saying that the director after defiling the pupil, threatened her never to disclose it to anybody or face problems.

“The suspect is under police custody while the case file is with the State Attorney for perusal and advice before the suspect is arraigned before court,” Mr Issah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah regional police spokesperson, told the Daily Monitor on Thursday.

Ms Fatuma Mbabazi, the mother of the victim explains that her daughter passed on the information due to the severe pain after the repeated sexual acts by the school director who always coerced the girl to take her school bag to the office at 10.00pm.

ALSO READ: Prayer warrior pastor arrested over defilement

“The girl revealed that the school director always told the matron to allow the girl to take the school bag to the office of the director of the school after the school preps at 10.00pm. The director threatened to curse and ensure that she fails the Primary Leaving Exams (PLE) if she ever disclosed the incident,” Mbabazi revealed in her statement to police in Luweero.