Witness pins UPDF officer on killing colleague

Max Omutojo appears before the Court Martial in 2020. PHOTO/URN

By  Veronica Kayaga

Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The case was adjourned to March 21 for further hearing.


The army court has charged a UPDF soldier who shot dead a colleague at a briefing at Nakasongola Air Force Wing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.