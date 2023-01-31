Woman,18, jailed three years for torturing teen in fight over boyfriend

Chief Magistrate at Kira Court in Kampala, Ms Roseline Nsenge has sentenced Kaftah Queen, a Tanzanian national and student at Trinity College Nabweru to three years in jail after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated torture.

While sentencing her, the court noted that Kaftah is only 18 years old, has been remorseful and is still a student.

Ms Nsenge further noted that Court has a duty to teach the public that such actions are not allowed in society.

“I hereby sentence Kaftah Queen to three years in prison. The punishment should deter other children from getting involved in such acts,” she ruled.

Prosecution led by Mr Edward Tweheyo states that Kaftah and others still at large on January 8, at Nsasa in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, inflicted injuries on a female juvenile aged 15 (names withheld) accusing her of being in love with her (Kaftah) boyfriend identified as Derrick Lwanga.

She was arrested a few days after a video recording, which showed them torturing the teenage girl, went viral on social media.