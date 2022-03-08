Woman, 20, commits suicide over forced marriage

By  Bill Oketch

  • The victim was reportedly forced to get married and the traditional approach of marriage was being followed; whereby the boy came, gave her Shs300,000 to ask for her hand in marriage.

A 20-year-old woman was found dead after hanging herself in her grass-thatched house in Agweng Sub County, Lira District.

