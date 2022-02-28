UPDF captain shoots self dead, suicide note found- police

Police in Dokolo District are investigating circumstances under which a senior Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer at the rank of captain is said to have committed suicide on Monday by shooting himself on the head.

Captain Binasia Olaka, the coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) in Lira City East Division, Lira District is alleged to have shot himself with the AK47 assigned to him by the army at his home in Dokolo town council at around 3pm.

The officer’s wife, Ms Florence Olaka, told police that she was shelling groundnuts in their compound when her husband returned home and entered the house saying he wanted to take a nap.

“A few minutes later, I heard the sound of a gunshot inside the house,” she said.

Mr Anatoli Katugwensi, the North Kyoga Regional Police Commander (RPC) said a suicide note was recovered near the body detailing why Capt. Olaka decided to take his life.

Police, however, could not divulge more details about the note because it’s a subject of investigations.

“It’s confirmed it is a suicide case because he wrote a suicide note notifying people about his death and why he is killing himself. The suicide note is with the police officers who are still investigating the case,” Mr Katugwensi said.

He said there was no need for arrest since the deceased committed suicide.

“There is no need for arrest when someone has killed himself and has left a suicide note detailing why he is killing himself. So there is no suspect to be arrested,” the RPC said.

His body was taken to Dokolo Health Center IV mortuary for postmortem.

