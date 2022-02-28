UPDF captain shoots self dead, suicide note found- police

Capt Binasia Olaka, the OWC coordinator for Lira City East Division who is reported to have shot himself dead on February 28, 2022. PHOTO/ COURTESY 

By  Patrick Ebong  &  Charity Akullo

Police in Dokolo District are investigating circumstances under which a senior Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) officer at the rank of captain is said to have committed suicide on Monday by shooting himself on the head.

