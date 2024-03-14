Woman arrested for alleged murder of three-year-old daughter 

Police in Bushenyi District have arrested a 30-year-old woman on allegations of murdering her three-year-old child and buried her in a pit.



The incident happened on Tuesday in Muzira 1 Village, Kabare Parish, Kakanju Sub County in Bushenyi District.

According to Police, the suspect, who is the biological mother of the deceased allegedly strangled her at about 8pm on Tuesday and dug a pit in the banana plantation close to their family house where she buried the body.



"After the incident the suspect rushed to Kijumo Health Centre II where she called her husband informing him that she was very ill and that she wanted to remove the implant and the husband paid Shs5000 for the procedure," Mr Marcial Tumusiime, the greater Bushenyi Police spokesperson said.

However, upon reaching home, the husband demanded to know the whereabouts of their child.

"She quickly opened up to me on how she found the child strangled by the mosquito net and later buried her. At this stage I was confused, I had to call the relatives and she took us to the pit and we found it was very true," said Mr Sumuel Turyamureba the suspect's husband.

"I could not believe what my eyes were seeing but also she had already confessed so we had to take her to Ishaka Police Station because at the time people had started to gather and we were worried that there could be mob justice," he added.