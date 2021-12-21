Women rights activists want men involved in promoting gender equality

Women Rights activists through Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development have called upon men to come on board and promote social norm change among children.

Speaking to the Media during the National Dialogue on Social Norm Change in Kampala yesterday, the United Nations Woman representative in Uganda, Ms Adekemi Ndiyeri, said men have neglected their role of parenting, leaving all the responsibilities to women.

“We call upon men to come on board and start promoting social norm change and gender equality, this can be done by giving their testimonies to fellow men so that they join the cause of supporting women,” she said.

Ms Ndiyeri added that men have also failed to empower women to avoid gender based Violence which has also affected the social norm change campaign. Empowering women, she said, can be done through giving them leadership positions and contribute to the development of the country.

“Women have been denied chance to participate in the political space by their husbands and this has also affected the promotion of social norm change where by children do not have women role models. Negative norms are continuing to happen because they have been normalised which is not right,” she said.

Professor, Sarah Ssali from Makerere University said promoting social norm change calls for responding to children’s sexuality but many Ugandan cultures prohibit parents to talk openly about sex and sexuality with their children yet parents are supposed to be the first source of information for their children on issues of growth.

“Parents should allow the children to enjoy their childhood innocence in playing, learning and being well feed by interacting with them, they should also provide reliable, timely, accurate and age appropriate information on personal hygiene, sex and sexuality,” she said.

“Parents should agree on how to discipline the child to minimise divergent opinions in regard to discipline such as, identifying good behaviours and nurturing them to harness behaviour change,” she further explained.

Sheikh Ali Aluma the National Social Secretary for social services at Uganda Muslim Supreme council emphasized the need to teach children cultural and religious values for identity, moral and spiritual development.

“Parents have to teach children to respect elders, people of responsibility in the community and any person older than them. This also involves praying together with children and allow them to lead prayers or reading the Bible and Quran,” he said.

Children’s Act

According to the Children’s Act (CAP59) as amended, second schedule stipulates that it shall be the duty of a parent, guardian or any person to provide education and guidance, immunisation, adequate diet, clothing, shelter medical and any person having custody of a child shall protect the children from discrimination, violence abuse and neglect.

The Act also obligates the state to put in place mechanisms and programs for childcare and protection and recommends development of guidelines to promote more responsible parents and the healthy growth of a child.