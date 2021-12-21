Women rights activists want men involved in promoting gender equality

ASP Francis  Ogweng , Sheikh Ali Aluma Muhammad the National  Secretary for  social services UMSC and UN Women representative in Uganda Ms Adekemi Ndiyeri (in orange), alongside other stakeholders during the National dialogue on Social Norm Change in Kampala on Monday. PHOTO | SHABIBAH NAKIRIGYA



By  Shabibah Nakirigya

What you need to know:

Activists said, empowering women can be done through giving them leadership positions and contribute to the development of the country

Women Rights activists through Ministry of Gender Labour and Social Development have called upon men to come on board and promote social norm change among children.

