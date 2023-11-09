Women still lag behind in politics - new report

Ugandan women as a special interest group remain on the sidelines of mainstream politics despite years of affirmative action, a new government report has revealed.

Released on Tuesday by the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC), the report titled, ‘Annual State of Equality Opportunities in Uganda FY 2022/23’, indicates while the number of women in elective positions has increased through ring-fencing of constituencies for them, little progress has been made in direct competitive politics.

It shows, for example, that of the 529-member Parliament with 188 female MPs, 146 of them were elected on the women ticket from districts and cities, and only 14 came through direct constituency elections where they ran against men.

Other female MPs include two youth representatives, three representing persons with disabilities, two are workers MPs, and another three represent older persons. There are also three female military officers among the 10 army representatives, while 15 are ex-officio members by virtue of ministerial appointment.

In the central government, Uganda has 38 female ministers, including the Vice President and the Prime Minister. Of these, 12 are full Cabinet ministers, leaving 24 holding junior positions as state ministers. On the other hand, 45 are male ministers.

The report said the figures represent the minimum recommended target of 30 percent composition of women in positions at decision-making level, which is in line with the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, 1995, to which Uganda is a signatory.

“This shows that Uganda is making positive strides with regard to inclusion of women in representation at higher political positions,” the report says.

After Ugandans voted for the return to multiparty politics in 2005, the 2006-2011 government term saw 10 women appointed to Cabinet where they joined 58 men. In the next period, 2011 to 2016, the number increased to 21 females, while men reduced to 52.





Ministers

Between 2016 and 2021, there were 23 women ministers at a time when the country had 57 men holding ministerial positions due to an increase in number of Cabinet positions. In 2021, President Museveni appointed 15 more women ministers, bringing their total number to the current 38 as men dropped to 45.

Because of this, the commission applauded the President for “his commitment to promotion of equal opportunities and affirmative action”, saying this “will undoubtedly contribute towards women empowerment and enhance their participation in the governance process thereby achieving the aspirations of inclusive development.”

According to the report, in the 8th Parliament, there were 76 female MPs, 69 of them being district women representatives while seven were directly elected. That number rose to 130 in the 9th Parliament, with 113 on affirmative action and 16 having been directly elected.

In the 10th Parliament, the figures rose to 141, of whom 30 were directly elected. Today, the 11th Parliament has the highest number of women MPs ever attained at 188, but this increase also comes at a time when the number of women who ran against men in open constituencies dropped by more than half to just 14.

Throughout the period, male legislators increased from the 233 in the 8th Parliament to the current 368.

The report says although women account for only 33.8 percent of Parliament, they stand above the 30 percent target set in the Beijing declaration.

This progress is, however, clouded by the perception that women can only get into Parliament through affirmative action.

Globally, Uganda ranks at 49 out of 195 countries in women representation.

On the downside, it nonetheless observed that barriers to women’s equal participation in elective politics include discrimination or cultural beliefs and balancing private, family and political life. The commercialisation of politics particularly disadvantages women.

“Sometimes, they face harassment and intimidation. Some women may even be discouraged from running for office hence leaving men in the positions of power,” the report says, adding that, “…change [in the status quo] is possible if political commitment, mindset change and adequate legal and policy frameworks are put in place to provide an equal ground for participation of both women and men”.





Local government

Up to 97.4 percent of all district chairpersons are men. For the district speakers, 13.7 percent are women while men represent 86.3 percent, and for the district vice chairpersons, 73.5 are men against 26.5 percent females.

“The small proportion of women relative to men occupying top district leadership positions implies a lot in terms of involvement in critical decision-making processes. Women’s voices remain far from being expressed at this level of leadership,” the report states.





Women leaders speak

Ms Sarah Opendi, the Tororo District Woman MP, said the challenge to change is partly because men dominate boardrooms, and, therefore, make decisions on who should occupy which space.

“We need to change this narrative and have gender parity on boards or commissions and this will be the game changer. My constitutional amendment Bill which was referred to the minister of Justice sought to cure this,” she said.

Governance and women’s rights activist Miria Matembe, who was once Uganda’s minister for Ethics and Integrity, agreed with Ms Opendi, observing that participation in decision-making processes remains the key.

“The struggle for gender equality and women empowerment is not a one day activity but a journey which must be walked by both men and women...,” she said while pointing out their general contribution to national development.

The Democratic Party deputy secretary general, Ms Christine Mugerwa, said lack of resources hampers progress of women and other vulnerable groups.