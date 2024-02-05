Works on Masaka head offices start amid protests

Authorities in Masaka have commenced construction works for the district headquarters amid protests from a section of local leaders.

Although the district headquarters is set to be constructed at Nkuke Village in Buwunga Sub-County, former Vice President Edward Ssekandi had offered free land at Kyambazzi Village, Kyanamukaaka Sub-county to house the district offices, insisting that the location will enable all people to access services.

The construction works commenced with grading of the site last week. The works were launched by the district chairperson, Mr Andrew Lukyamuzi Batemyetto, and other leaders, who vowed to proceed with the project.

The construction works are expected to cost more than Shs3.5 billion.

More than Shs2 billion for the project will be raised from selling some of the district properties in the city for which they have sought permission from the Ministry of Local Government, according to Mr Francis Kimuli, the district speaker.

The district chairman, Mr Batemyetto, said the new location will be more accessible to locals compared to the city.

“This is why they have taken a first step towards realising a long dream,” he said.

Mr Peter Ssenkungu, the chairperson of the Finance and Administration Committee of the district council, warned residents about some people he said were politicising the construction of the headquarters.

“We thank Hon. [former Vice President Ssekandi] for the land he donated. We need it because it can house the prison. Currently, the prison is occupying Kabaka’s facilities,” he explained.

Mr Mudashiru Bbaale, a councillor representing Persons with Disabilities at Kyesiiga Sub-county and one of the leaders pushing for Kyambazzi to house the district headquarters, said the just-commissioned works would be in vain.

“The resolution of Council they are basing on was reached fraudulently as the process of the election involved violation of the Local Government Act,” he said.

Mr Bbaale added that the government took over this matter and a final decision has to be delivered by the Ministry of Local Government.

“Different government officials have been coming to Masaka to assess both sites and at the right time an official communication will come,” he said.

Mr Raphael Magyezi, the Minister of Local Government, told Daily Monitor that he was not aware that Masaka commenced construction works for district headquarters.

“I’m going to write to the chairperson of the district seeking a briefing to determine our next course of action,” Mr Magyezi said.

Ever since July 1, 2020, when Masaka Municipality was elevated to a city, some leaders opposed the relocation of the district headquarters from the city, but councillors and other district leaders have opposed this idea, saying it is against the decentralisation policy.

Background

In their petition to the government a couple of years ago, a section of councillors alleged that the resolution to house the district headquarters at Nkuke was politically influenced since some district leaders had earlier openly rejected the land offered by Mr Edward Ssekandi, a former Vice President.