Busega-Mpigi expressway works excite locals

A section of motorists using Kampala-Masaka highway are excited about the ongoing works on the Busega-Mpigi expressway project that could reduce the persistent traffic gridlock on this usually busy highway.

With the compensation challenges almost out of way for the Project Affected Persons (PAPs) and the roadworks in high gear, some residents in the districts of Mpigi and Wakiso also believe the road project could scale up development projects.

Mr Godfrey Muwayire, a resident of Mpigi Town, said at the weekend that the project has come with several business opportunities that stand to positively impact on the people’s livelihoods.

“The Busega-Mpigi Expressway has already impacted the prices for land in areas where the project is being undertaken. We also expect improved service delivery in our area as the roads get better. The poor road network and the traffic jam had partly scared away some investors,” he said.

Ms Majorine Nampeera, a businesswoman, said she nearly thought of relocating from Mpigi Town to another area where she could easily connect to Kampala City where she owns a shop due to daily menacing traffic jam on the Kampala-Masaka Highway.

A taxi driver plying the Kampala-Masaka route, Mr Joram Kambugu, also expects to switch to the expressway when completed to avoid the unnecessary gridlock that leaves passengers complaining each day.

“At times, my passengers get out of the taxi before they reach their destinations due to the traffic jam at Busega and Nsangi areas. It will be time saving to pay money for the expressway and get to the different destinations on time,” he said.

The Mpigi District Chairperson, Mr Martin Ssejjemba, is also optimistic that once the expressway takes shape, residents could tap into the many development opportunities that come with improved road network.

“This particular project has been delayed although the reasons for the delays have already been explained. The unnecessary traffic jam cost the business community, workers and residents their precious time and money. Mpigi District will benefit more from this project. I also pray that all the Project Affected Persons are compensated before the end of the project,” he said.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) media relations manager, said compensation for PAPs was almost done.

“Initially, the compensation had brought some delays but we are nearly done with the exercise. We expect the Mpigi interchange section to be complete in eight months. This is the very reason why the contractor, in collaboration with Unra, created the road diversion to ease the road works,” he said.

To avoid the more than 14km traffic jam on the Kampala-Masaka Highway, some motorists have always resorted to using Mpigi-Bikondo-Nakawuka Road to connect Kampala City via Nateete junction.

Another section of motorists accessing Kampala City from the direction of Masaka decide to use the Nsangi-Buloba Road through the Mityana-Kampala Road.

But the leaders in the respective areas complain about the damaged roads as a result of the prolonged traffic jam.

“This particular road (Nakawuka Road) was not designed for heavy traffic. We now have potholes on the road section because the motorists want to dodge the jam between Nsangi and Busega,” Mr Edgar Ssebulime, a resident at Nakawuka village, revealed.

The Shs547bn Busega-Mpigi Expressway kicked off in May 2020 and is expected to be complete by September 2025. The road starts at Busega in Kampala and takes a southwestern direction to Mpigi Town through 21 villages, spread in two town councils of Kyengera and Mpigi, and two sub-counties of Kiringete and Wakiso.

This new road connects to the existing Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara Highway at Lungala Village. The Kampala-Masaka-Mbarara Highway leads to the common border with Rwanda via Mirama hills and Kagitumba.

The new road will include four major interchanges to facilitate interconnection with roads at designated points at Lungala, Maya, Nabbingo, and Nsangi in Wakiso District, off both the Northern Bypass and the Entebbe Expressway.

On January 29, a section of the Kampala-Masaka Highway was closed to motorists as the roadworks for the Mpigi interchange commenced. The road users have been diverted to the use of a 3.7km road through Mpigi Town and reconnect to the highway at Kalagala Village in Mpigi District.

The 23.7km roadworks are being undertaken by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the China Railway 19th Bureau Group Company Limited.

Cost

The Shs547b Busega-Mpigi Expressway roadworks kicked off in May 2020 and is expected to be complete by September 2025.