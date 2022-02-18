Prime

World Bank injects Shs600b in govt Covid-19 response 

L-R: World Bank Uganda country manager, Mukami Kariuki, Finance minister Matia Kasaija and Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng during the signing of the financing agreement of $180.3 million for the additional funding of the Uganda Covid-19 response and emergency preparedness project (UCREPP). PHOTO/ FRANK BAGUMA

By  MARTIN LUTHER OKETCH

  • The World Bank has been the largest financier of Covid-19 related needs in Uganda since the outbreak of the disease in the country in March 2020.  

More than 11.7 million people in Uganda will get vaccines following the signing of the financing agreement of $180.3 million (more than Shs633b) for the additional financing of the Uganda Covid-19 response and emergency preparedness project (UCREPP).
 Speaking during the signing ceremony at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development yesterday, the World Bank country manager, Ms Mukami Kariuki, said: “This signing ceremony is the first we have held since the start of Covid-19 pandemic. I, therefore, hope it marks a turning point and want to congratulate the Government of Uganda and the Minister of Health and her team, in particular for the significant progress made to date.”
 Ms Mukami said the original UCREPP was approved by the World Bank’s board of executive directors on July 15, 2020 and became effective on August 3, 2021.

