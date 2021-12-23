X-mas: Kaziimba preaches hope

By  ESTHER OLUKA

  • The archbishop’s message comes  at a time when many people are struggling to rebuild their lives after two years of Covid-19- induced distress.

As Christmas Day draws closer, Church of Uganda Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has preached hope in the face of a deadly pandemic that has so far killed more than 3,200 people in Uganda.
The archbishop’s message to believers ahead of the Christmas celebrations this Saturday, came at a time when many people are struggling to rebuild their lives after two years of Covid-19- induced distress.
The archbishop emphasised the need for Christians to have hope and reiterated that “life has been difficult for everyone this year.”

