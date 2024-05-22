Zimbabwe freezes Shs1b mansions of Uganda Red Cross boss

 Mr Robert Kwesiga (pictured) took over leadership of URCS after Mr Richard Michael Nataka, the former secretary general, and his management were fired on allegations of corruption in 2015. Photo | File

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Mr Kwesiga is the Secretary General of the Uganda Red Cross Society (URCS) and worked for the Danish Red Cross in Zimbabwe between 2007 and 2013.