Ethiopia's spiralling war tests fragile region's stability

This hand out photo taken by the Office of the Ethiopian Prime Minister on November 14, 2021 shows Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde (R), Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (L) and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta (C) at the newly built Entoto Park in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been closely involved in regional mediation efforts and made a surprise visit to Ethiopia on Sunday, has described the war as a "tragic internecine crisis" and urged the parties to lay down their arms. 

With thousands of people dead, two million displaced and mounting fears of a rebel march on Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's war threatens to unleash instability across the fragile East African region even as envoys scramble to end the year-long conflict.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken echoed the worry felt by many when he warned Friday that a failure to strike a deal "would lead to the implosion of Ethiopia and spill over into other countries in the region".

