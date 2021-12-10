Kenyan opposition leader Kenyan Raila Odinga speaks during a rally at which he announced he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in Kenya's 2022 general election, in Nairobi, December 10, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

Raila Odinga: Kenya's diehard presidential hopeful

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • While his supporters consider Odinga a much-needed social reformer, detractors see him as a rabble-rousing populist, unafraid to play the tribal card.
  • Married to his wife Ida for almost half a century, Odinga has three surviving children -- Rosemary, Raila Junior and Winnie -- and five grandchildren.

Raila Amolo Odinga, a veteran Kenyan political leader and one-time prime minister, has long cast himself as an anti-establishment firebrand, despite belonging to one of the country's top political dynasties.

