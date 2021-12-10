Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

ODM leader Raila Odinga (in blue cap) at Kasarani Stadium on December 10, 2021 where he officially declared his candidature for the presidency in the 2022 General Election. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Observers say Odinga now faces a threat to the brand he has spent decades cultivating, battling for democracy and spending eight years behind bars under the autocratic regime of Daniel arap Moi.

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

