Rwanda imposes curfew to curb noise pollution

Rwanda has imposed a curfew on all "non-essential services" to reduce what the government calls "noise pollution", a move that has angered nightclub owners who say it will hurt their business.

"For effective regulation of night-time entertainment and noise pollution, the Cabinet established closing time of non-essential services at 1 am on working days, and 2 am on weekends (Friday and Saturday), effective September 1st 2023," the government announced late Tuesday.

Under the hard-line rule of President Paul Kagame, police in the east African nation have been cracking down on noise pollution, ordering bars to close and confiscating equipment from entertainment venues.

One nightclub owner who spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity said the latest restrictions were "backward and will definitely kill businesses".