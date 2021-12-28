Somalia's Farmajo and Roble: Leaders at loggerheads

Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (R) commonly known as Farmajo and Somalia’s Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble (L).PHOTO/FILE/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Somalia's allies expressed alarm over the intensifying row between the country's president and prime minister.

When veteran diplomat Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed was elected president of Somalia in February 2017, supporters hoped he would provide stability in a failed state notorious for corruption and extremism.

