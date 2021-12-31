South Africa lifts curfew as Omicron wave subsides

In this file photo taken on November 27, 2021 Travellers queue at a check-in counter at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 27, 2021, after several countries banned flights from South Africa following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant Omicron. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The government continued to stress the need for caution and vaccination, however.

South Africa, where the Omicron variant was detected in November, said Thursday that the country's latest coronavirus wave had likely passed its peak without a significant increase in deaths and that restrictions would be eased.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.