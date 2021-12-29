What we know about Omicron: More contagious, less severe

Handmade dolls depicting Covid-19 Omicron variant are seen at a stall in Managua, on December 27, 2021. The dolls are burned at midnight on December 31 as a tradition of saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming the new. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Omicron is spreading faster than any variant before it, with cases in some countries doubling every two to three days. 

A month after it was first detected in southern Africa, Omicron is now known to be far more contagious than previous variants of Covid-19 but appears to cause a less severe illness than its predecessors.

