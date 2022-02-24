South Africa tells Russia to 'immediately' pull out of Ukraine

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures as he addresses media representatives as he arrives for the first day of a European Union (EU) African Union (AU) summit at The European Council Building in Brussels on February 17, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a statement, the foreign ministry said South Africa "calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine."

A "dismayed" South Africa on Thursday urged Russia to pull its forces out of Ukraine hours after Moscow launched a military assault on its Western-backed neighbour.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.