South Africa tourism in turmoil after variant sparks travel bans

Protestors sing slogans while holding placards marching under the banner "#Put South Africans First" to the Union Buildings against the extension of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Renewals in Pretoria on November 24, 2021. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The variant, which goes by the scientific label B.1.1.529, is blamed for a recent surge in infections in Africa's worst-hit country.

Helpless and furious, South African tour operators are flooded with cancellations as countries follow Britain's decision to ban travel from the region over the discovery of a new coronavirus variant.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.