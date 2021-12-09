South Sudan violence could amount to 'war crimes' - Amnesty

Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries, also hosts millions of refugees and internally displaced people or IDPs due to endless unrest by armed criminals. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The bloodshed pitted two ethnic groups against one another, with dozens of civilians killed in tit-for-tat exchanges and tens of thousands forced to flee.

Fighting between armed groups aligned with government and opposition forces in South Sudan this year subjected civilians to "unimaginable violence" that could amount to war crimes, Amnesty International said Thursday.

