Sudan cuts mobile internet ahead of anti-coup rallies
What you need to know:
Sudanese authorities cut mobile internet services on Sunday amid calls for pro-democracy rallies in "memory of the martyrs" killed in recent protests.
Web monitoring group NetBlocks said the mobile internet was cut from mid-morning ahead of the planned protests, the first of the year.
Sudan has been gripped by turmoil since military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a coup on October 25 and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
