Tear gas fired as thousands march in Sudan in anti-coup rallies

Protesters march during a mass demonstration demanding civilian rule, in the Sahafa neighbourhood in the south of Sudan's capital Khartoum on December 25, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Security forces with cranes used shipping containers to block the bridges across the Nile river connecting Khartoum to the cities of Omdurman and North Khartoum, and web monitoring group NetBlocks reported mobile internet was cut at sunrise on Saturday.

Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Saturday two months on since a military coup, demanding soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule.

