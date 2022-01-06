Sudan’s donors warn against appointing new PM without civilian nod

People march to the presidential palace in Khartoum, Sudan, on December 19, 2021, protesting against military rule following the coup. PHOTO | REUTERS

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

  • In a joint call, two days after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok quit office following weeks of protests against the military junta, the European Union, UK, US and Norway said a replacement must be a product of dialogue.

Sudan’s major Western donors say they will not work with a new Prime Minister if the PM is appointed without the input of civilian movements in the country.

