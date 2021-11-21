Sudan's Burhan and PM Hamdok agree to restore transition

A grab from an AFPTV video shows general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok during a deal-signing ceremony to restore the transition to civilian rule in the country in the capital Khartoum, on November 21, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan signed Sunday a deal with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok to restore the transition to civilian rule nearly a month after a military coup.
  • The 14-point deal, signed in the presidential palace in Khartoum, provides for the reinstatement of Hamdok as prime minister, and the release of civilian leaders. 

Nearly a month after Sudan's top general ousted the prime minister, they signed a breakthrough deal Sunday to reverse the military takeover that had sparked international condemnation and mass protests.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.