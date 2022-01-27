Sudan shuts border with Central Africa Republic

General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, Sudan's deputy head of the Transitional Military Council, celebrates after signing the constitutional declaration, at a ceremony attended by African Union and Ethiopian mediators in the capital Khartoum on August 4, 2019.

  • The Central African Republic is going through turmoil after some armed groups that controlled two-thirds of the country launched an attack in December 2020, to prevent the re-election of President Faustin Arkang Touadera.

Sudan on Wednesday shut its land border with the Central Africa Republic in what officials said was to manage a security threat from the neighbouring country.

