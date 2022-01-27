Sudanese rally against UN bid to resolve post-coup crisis

Sudanese pro-military protesters chant slogans as they demonstrate against a UN bid to resolve a political crisis outside the Khartoum office of the UN Transition Assistance Mission Sudan in the Sudanese capital on January 26, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In the city of Wad Madani, south of Khartoum, sport clubs said they had suspended all activities until further notice "in tribute to the martyrs killed". Shops and stores were also largely shuttered and streets were empty, according to witnesses.

Thousands of Sudanese pro-military protesters rallied Wednesday against a UN bid to resolve a political crisis in the country three months after a coup, an AFP correspondent reported.

