Tanzania downplays US embassy terror alert

Police in Tanzania have allayed fears of impending terrorist attack threats in the country’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, and other areas.

The force said Tanzania is free from any kind of terrorism acts and the country’s security and safety are ensured.

The public notice from the police comes at a time when cautionary messages are being issued by diplomatic communities in the country.

In a statement issued by the Police force spokesperson David Misime, the force has called for citizens to remain calm and continue with their daily activities.

The call is a response to the US embassy in Tanzania, which issued a security alert warning of a possible attack on large gatherings specifically in Dar es Salaam.

On January 25, 2022, the US embassy warned locations frequented by US citizens and other Westerners in Dar es Salaam and elsewhere in Tanzania "continued to be attractive targets to terrorists planning to conduct attacks."

“Terrorist groups could attack with little or no warning, targeting hotels, embassies, restaurants, malls and markets, police stations, places of worship, and other places frequented by Westerners,” the embassy said in the statement published on their website.

In its response, the police force said any major threats that would worry citizens are under control.