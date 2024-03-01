Tanzania's former president Ali Hassan Mwinyi dies aged 98

Tanzania’s former President Ali Hassan Mwinyi has died at the age of 98.

The death of the former Head of State was announced by President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Mwinyi, who was the second President of Tanzania, was in office between 1985 and 1995.

He succeeded the founding president, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Burial date

Mwinyi, who died three months shy of his 99th birthday, will be laid to rest on March 2 in Zanzibar.

On February 2, he was hospitalised with his family asking for privacy during the time he was receiving treatment.

President Hassan revealed that Mwinyi had been receiving treatment in London, UK, since November last year before he was taken back home and admitted to Mzena Hospital, where he met his death.

National mourning

“On behalf of the government of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my condolences to the family, relatives, friends, and all Tanzanians for this great loss to the nation,” President Hassan said.

Following the death, President Hassan declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the former leader and icon.