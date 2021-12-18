Tanzanian doctors explain recent outbreak of flu and fever 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Several countries around the world are detecting cases of the new variant, Omicron, but Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa last week said Tanzanians has not yet recorded any Omicron case.

Doctors and the government have explained the recent spread of flu, headaches and fevers that have triggered fears of the advent of the fourth wave of Covid-19 in Tanzania.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.